Abortion stayed top-of-mind for many Minnesota voters from the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in June to November’s mid-term elections.
Local experts weighed in on the day the decision was released, predicting Minnesota would become an abortion “oasis.” With border states Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota since instituting near-total abortion bans, Minnesota abortion providers have reported an influx in out-of-state patients.
“Our situation will be better than it is in our border states,” said Jill Locke, Gustavus Adolphus College professor of political science and gender, women and sexuality studies, “but I would not take anything for granted. The composition of our Legislature and governor’s office will be extremely important in coming years.”
In response to Roe’s overturn, local organizers held multiple rallies in support of abortion rights and stressed the importance of voting with the issue in mind in 2022 elections.
About two weeks after the release of the decision, protesters lined up along Highway 169 in St. Peter, chanting and holding up signs with messages like “Abort the Court” and “One day I hope I have as many rights as a gun.”
“We’re hoping to kind of bring awareness with the rally to kind of let lawmakers know that people in rural Minnesota care about abortion as health care,” said Karla Esqueda, who organizes for the ACLU in rural Minnesota, at the protest. “Our rights here are vulnerable.”
Some local college students said they felt blindsided by the change in law and were further mobilized to vote. This fall, abortion polled as a top issue for students at Minnesota State University and voters throughout the state.
“I think a lot of the people that I work with believed that we were fighting for rights to be expanded and did not envision ourselves having to fight for rights that we were born with,” Ellie Hartmann, a student at Gustavus and organizer with Students for Reproductive Freedom, said in July.
The Free Press received views on abortion laws from seven area state and federal lawmakers ahead of 2022 elections. However, to pass bills restricting or banning abortions in Minnesota, Republicans needed to flip the House and the governorship, a move soundly rejected by voters in November. Democrats maintained control of both bodies and gained control of the Senate.
In October, MSU political science program director Kevin Parsneau said Minnesotans are not likely to move on from the issue just because the state has constitutional protections in place.
“It would be a mistake to overestimate the amount of additional women Democrats are going to get on this issue, but on the other hand, I don’t think it’s accurate to say, ‘Minnesota’s Constitution protects this and let’s just move on,’” he said.
“No one is going to move on on this issue.”
