When a gunshot left a Waseca police officer with a life-altering brain injury, the Waseca community came together with vigils, fundraisers and a welcome home parade.
The man who shot officer Arik Matson was sent back to prison until at least 2043.
Matson, now 33, was in his seventh year serving on the Waseca Police Department when he and other officers responded to a suspicious person report on Third Avenue S.E. on Jan. 6. They found Tyler Janovsky, now 38, of Waseca, on the balcony of a residence.
Janovsky was on parole for a burglary conviction and was wanted after drugs and materials for making methamphetamine were found in his basement, court documents said.
Janovsky shot twice at officers, striking Matson in the head. Matson was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital and underwent multiple surgeries.
Meanwhile Waseca community members held a vigil, sold #MatsonStrong T-shirts and hosted other fundraisers, lit blue lights on their front porches and found other ways to show support for their fallen officer and his family.
“This is what Waseca does,” said businessman Dale DeRaad during a Jan. 9 vigil. “Everyone gives a lot of love so you have a lot of hope.”
The support for the Matson family also came from beyond Waseca. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $200,000.
The support also was felt by other members of the Waseca Police Department.
“We will be forever grateful for the love, kindness and support that has been shown to Arik, his family and us.” Police Chief Penny Vought said.
Matson was released from the hospital to the first of two rehabilitation facilities in March. While he relearned to walk and talk, he could not see his wife or two young daughters for months because of COVID-19 pandemic visitor restrictions.
“In the last six months Arik has slowly but surely struggled and put up a fight to regain his daily capabilities back that we all take for granted,” his wife, Megan, wrote in an update in July.
Matson was ready to come home to his family in Freeborn in October and is continuing outpatient rehabilitation therapy.
Citizens and law enforcement colleagues lined the streets of downtown Waseca to welcome him back.
“Everybody has been so great to him and we’re so thankful,” grandfather Ray Langerud said after he waited outside the Waseca Public Safety Building to see his grandson in person for the first time in months.
Weeks later Janovsky was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder. He’ll be eligible for parole in 2043. Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius said the law should be changed to allow a longer maximum sentence.
Janovsky made a brief apology.
“I hope and pray officer Matson makes a full recovery and his family finds some closure,” he said.
Arik Matson told the court he did not remember that night but would respond again.
“From this day forward I chose to live life to the fullest, trust God’s plan and never take anything for granted,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.