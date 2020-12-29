MANKATO — A Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Floyd’s death led to nationwide as well as area protests and conversations about racial inequality and the role of police.
Throughout the months following Floyd’s killing, local demonstrations took place, demanding justice for Floyd and voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
In May about 300 people peacefully protested in St. Peter, chanting and holding signs with messages such as Floyd’s last words “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.” A group of community members had nightly demonstrations for a week on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in June to honor Floyd.
His death also led to calls for the removal of resource officers in Mankato schools. A group of teens and alumni called Ignite the Youth pushed for the removal of the officers, saying they can make some students feel targeted and unsafe. A Black Students Matter in Mankato rally was held at Mankato East High School in September, asking for the removal of school officers and saying that schools working with law enforcement strengthens the “school-to-prison pipeline” for students of color.
These efforts brought the issue to the Mankato Area School Board, which voted 4-to-3 last week to remove resource officers at Prairie Winds Middle School and require that the remaining officers in two of the district high schools not wear uniforms.
The vote also established an advisory board to give suggestions on ways the resource officer program can be improved.
Minnesota State University, which has the largest four-year law enforcement program in Minnesota, reviewed its law enforcement programs with invitations for local input.
“The trigger point was the response to the George Floyd murder incident,” said Henry Morris, MSU’s vice president of diversity and inclusion.
A task force of about 20 professionals met multiple times and included participants ranging from leaders of police departments to community activists.
“So we felt we had a good exchange of ideas and perspectives from across the criminal justice apparatus,” Morris said.
The recommendations submitted by the group and accepted by President Richard Davenport will adjust college courses and requirements to make students more aware of their own stereotypes, the history and perspectives of a wide variety of cultures, addiction and mental illness impacts on behavior, how trauma such as abuse can affect how people react and behave, and more.
The Mankato chapter of the NAACP also became officially recognized this year.
