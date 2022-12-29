MANKATO — Most people living in Minnesota, where the median age is 38.1 years, had never seen anything like it.
The price of pretty much everything was significantly higher in January than the previous January. Same story in February, March, April, May and June — when the worst inflation since 1981 peaked at 9.9%. It continued at slightly easing but still brutal levels through the end of the year.
People in south-central Minnesota felt it with every trip to the supermarket, every time they squeezed the trigger on a fuel pump, every time they paid their monthly bills. But the endless drumbeat of rising prices grew a bit louder at certain times.
Grocery price increases peaked in August, 13.5% higher than 12 months earlier, and the inflation-adjusted price of a Thanksgiving dinner was at its highest in 40 years. Families felt it again when trying to finance a Christmas feast and Christmas presents.
Even some two-income households were struggling to put food on the table without assistance.
At Mankato’s ECHO Food Shelf, about 45 households a day were served a year ago. Now it’s 100 to 120 households a day.
At the St. Peter Area Food Shelf, the increase in the number of families served rose 50 percent just since June with some needing to visit several times a month to make ends meet, said manager Andie Kukacka.
“There’s definitely an issue with people’s incomes not being able to cover the cost of living right now,” Kukacka said. “We’re seeing a lot of working-class households who have both parents working who are still not able to make ends meet.”
Economists attributed the huge and broad jump in prices to several factors. Generous federal COVID-relief funding, aimed at preventing a long-lasting pandemic recession, pushed up spending by buyers beyond what sellers could supply, especially with pandemic-related supply chain issues. Strict measures in China aimed at controlling the spread of the disease also undermined the supply chain. And the invasion of Ukraine, known as Europe’s bread basket, by major oil- and natural gas-supplier Russia drove up both food and energy prices.
While the causes were global and complex, the impact was felt at the family level.
“Everything has gone up if you ask me. A notebook that used to cost a dollar before is now $2,” Marshall Blanshan told The Free Press in August when he and his wife were doing back-to-school shopping for their second-grader. “Even clothes have gone up significantly.”
The in-your-face nature of fuel prices were particularly adept at publicizing the extent of inflation, but for people with lengthy drives to jobs it was more than just vexing.
“For middle-income families, the high gas prices might be an annoyance, for sure,” said Dan Jones, transportation initiative administrator for Minnesota Valley Action Council said. “But for families facing the issues of poverty, it’s devastating.”
Speaking to The Free Press in May, when gas topped $4 a gallon, Jones called the transportation challenges of low-income people the worst he’d seen in 21 years at MVAC. For typical clients racking up 12,000 miles a year on their vehicles, the $2 jump in gas prices over two years prior would add up to about $1,000 in additional expense, the difference between a family “going with diapers or not,” or “a balanced meal or ramen,” Jones said.
For business owners, the skyrocketing prices of supply and wage pressures caused by labor shortages were just the latest in a string of difficulties.
“It was pretty scary,” said Rachel Ernsting, who purchased the Pita Pit in downtown Mankato in January 2020. “It’s COVID mixed in with inflation. And now, it’s supplies.”
Knowing that customers, too, were being squeezed by the economy, Ernsting had delayed passing on the higher costs of supplies but was reluctantly considering price increases in March when interviewed by The Free Press.
“We probably should have gone up a while ago,” she said.
Area residents were also taking indirect punches from inflation through their local taxes.
The Mankato school district has fuel-cost escalators in its contracts with bus companies that require additional payments when the cost of diesel is above $2.30 a gallon. Diesel reached $5.57 a gallon in late June, according to AAA.
“We ended up having to buy close to $150,000 in fuel,” said Tom Sager last summer when he was still serving as finance director for Mankato Area Public Schools. “(Inflation) will either impact pretty much everything we do or it is impacting pretty much everything we do.”
At the city of Mankato, utility expenditures including electricity and natural gas were 15-20% higher by summer.
Costs of routine street construction were steadily rising. The projected price tag for a long-planned modernization of the city’s sewage treatment plant doubled to nearly $90 million in fewer than 12 months.
Operational expenses at the plant were also indicative of the impact of inflation on local governments. In mid-July, the Mankato City Council was forced to amend its current budget to recognize actual expenditures.
The line item for chemicals was bumped up from less than $500,000 to $636,000; the line for equipment maintenance and repair rose from $205,000 to $362,000; for natural gas it was a $63,000 hike to $191,000.
Inflation was a major driver of increases in 2023 property tax levies approved approved by local governments earlier this month.
For the city of Mankato, the tax levy required to finance the increased expenses will push up the municipal property taxes of an average home 26% next year.
