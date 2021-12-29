Southern Research and Outreach Center researcher Jeff Vetsch says he’s not too worried about this year’s extended dry periods having an effect on crops in 2022, despite the Waseca site’s growing-season rainfall measurement at 14 inches below normal.
“From a meteorological point of view, we are still in a drought; from an agricultural point of view, we are in pretty good shape,” said Vetsch, adding that the rains and snowfall in October and early December helped in recharging moisture levels in soil.
“Now, all we need is typical spring precipitation in May and April.”
This year put rural and city residents through a gauntlet of extreme weather conditions including a warm January, a stretch of bitter cold in February and extended periods of high heat in early summer followed by long stretches of days with little or no rain into autumn.
Heavy rain did fall throughout the region in mid-March. A wild springtime storm system brought vivid lightning and some of the earliest large hail on record to parts of southern Minnesota, while blanketing central and northeastern portions of the state with 6-12 inches of snow, according to a Department of Natural Resources webpage. The topsy-turvy weather came on the heels of strong early-spring warmth. Across the state, high temperature records were broken March 9.
April saw temperatures shoot up into the 70s. Occasional rains fell in May, a month that stayed fairly cool. Hot air moved in June 3 and intense heat remained over most of the state until June 11. The region was again hot and dry during early July with the southern part of Blue Earth County experiencing severe drought.
As the drought worsened in August, North Mankato moved from encouraging water conservation to enforcing it, with potential fines for residents who didn’t comply.
By mid-September, drought was abating in the southern portion of a parched Minnesota. Despite improvements in soil moisture levels, scientists who analyze a statewide monitor said the drought’s lingering effects had left the majority of pastureland in poor condition.
A fall USDA forecast indicated the state’s farmers were expecting an average corn yield of 174 bushels per acre, an 18-bushel decrease from 2020’s figure. Soybean yields were anticipated to be only slightly below last year’s mark, at 47 bushels per acre instead of 49 because of late-summer rains. Rainless weather patterns made harvesting and grain drying easier for area farmers but did nothing to aid recovery from drought conditions.
When rain began to fall in November and earlier this month, there was no frost in the ground. Warmer temperatures had kept the ground from freezing, said KEYC meteorologist Shawn Cable.
“Much of the precipitation so far this month has likely soaked in. Every bit helps,” Cable said, referring to drought relief.
Data released Dec. 23 by the U.S. Drought Monitor show Blue Earth County’s eastern half remains in moderate drought; its western half is considered abnormally dry. The same for Faribault County. Waseca County is in moderate drought while most of Le Sueur County is abnormally dry.
Brown, Sibley and Watonwan counties and most of Nicollet County are no longer listed in drought.
Drought in winter results in low river and lake levels and the cancellations of snow-related events.
The big snow that fell throughout the day Dec. 10 measured more than a foot in parts of the region, then melted when air temperatures stayed well above average for days.
The year’s weird weather continued this month. A rare winter thunderstorm with high winds prompted warnings across the region Dec. 15. Spotters were called out to watch for tornadoes in southern Faribault County and a tornado warning was issued at 7 p.m. for an area that included the southeast corner of the county due to cloud rotation.
That evening, a tornado damaged buildings in Hartland, a small community in Freeborn County. The total of confirmed tornadoes in extreme south and southeast Minnesota reached at least 16.
Damage reports in The Free Press coverage area were limited to road blockage from tree debris and a few downed power lines.
Like many years, an arctic blast will close out 2021.
