MANKATO — The weather couldn’t have been much worse, with bitter cold, strong winds and occasional snow, but the weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event was a huge success in mid-January.
Thousands of people showed up to celebrate local and statewide hockey, which was delayed a year by the pandemic.
The new rink, constructed on the football field at Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Stadium, hosted youth, adult, high school and college games throughout the week. The warming tent and fire pits became the most popular venues at the site.
Often times during the week, volunteers in charge of keeping snow off of the ice with shovels, were the stars.
“The guys were talking on the bench ... the shovelers were starting to get gassed. They were tired, you could see it,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said after their game that week.
“The (players) were appreciative of the work that was going on.”
One of the highlights of the week was a MSU alumni game, featuring former NHL players David Backes and Ryan Carter, and a reunion of the three coaches in team history: Don Brose, Troy Jutting and Mike Hastings.
There was a charity game that featured the Minnesota Warriors, which included wounded, injured or disabled veterans of the U.S. military.
Mankato East and Mankato West played each other in boys and girls hockey game. Fans drove from Andover, Edina, Prior Lake and East Grand Forks, buying 400 tickets to watch a high school game.
The Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey teams played games against St. Thomas.
Each of the Mankato Area Hockey Association teams got to play at the outdoor rink, with an estimated 1,200 youth players taking part in the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
All five of the games on the final Saturday were televised statewide.
There were 500 volunteers who helped to make the event such a success. The local organizing group raised $550,000 during the week to be used to help grow hockey in the area, and the economic impact was felt at the restaurants, hotels and other local businesses.
“This is the first time (that Hockey Day Minnesota has) been held south of the metro area and we wanted to do our region proud — to show this is how we hockey in southern Minnesota,” said Hockey Day committee co-chair Michelle Schoof.
