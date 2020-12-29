County officials across southern Minnesota knew heading into 2020 that the Nov. 3 elections were sure to be difficult.
This year was a presidential year an increasingly hyperpartisan political atmosphere throughout the U.S. The specter of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election spurred election officials to shore up election security; in Blue Earth County alone, local officials bought $400,000 in new updated equipment toward the end of 2019 to prepare for 2020.
But no one could have predicted a pandemic this year, which forced election officials across Minnesota and the U.S. to rework their election plans. In addition, President Donald Trump set the political tone for election trouble starting in the summer when he publicly criticized the mail-in ballot process.
The election proceeded with little to no complications in Minnesota, but the national politicization of election proceedings and Trump’s ongoing false and unsubstantiated election claims have experts concerned U.S. residents will lose faith in the election process for years to come.
Local and state officials urged residents to consider mail-in voting after much of the U.S. went into lockdown in March due to COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic forced election officials to consider reducing the number of polling places for primaries and the November election.
In Mankato alone, 11 of 18 precincts were forced to vote in new polling locations to avoid spreading the virus in some areas with people who were more at-risk to contract and suffer more seriously from COVID-19.
“We got pretty clear guidance we shouldn’t be using those sorts of facilities,” Michael Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County, said in June.
At the same time, election officials encouraged as much early mail-in and absentee voting as possible. As a result, mail-in ballot returns broke records in 2020, as more than 1.7 million ballots were returned and accepted the week before the election throughout the state.
In Blue Earth County, 19,493 ballots were accepted through the Friday before the election, with 24,036 ballots requested. In Nicollet County, 10,211 ballots were accepted through the Saturday before the election, with 12,583 ballots requested.
Yet politics came into play early in the election process after Trump publicly accused Democrats and election officials of trying to steal the election through mail-in ballots. Politicians in the past have cast aspersions on the process by raising voter fraud concerns, but election experts and officials have found voter fraud is exceedingly rare in elections over the past few decades, and nowhere near the scale Trump has claimed.
State election officials, along with state and federal courts, engineered and initially approved a mail-in ballot agreement earlier this year to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots that were post marked by Election Day. A GOP-led challenge to the seven-day extension prevailed when a three-judge panel of the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the extension just five days before the election.
Politicians challenged the election process weeks after the Nov. 3 elections wrapped up. Several GOP legislators, including Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal, sued Simon and the state over what they described as election irregularities. The lawsuit accused Simon of illegally altering state election law.
The State Supreme Court threw the lawsuit out in early December.
Despite the election arguments, Minnesotans led the nation in voter turnout once more in 2020, with about 80% of eligible residents showing up to the polls.
Several area counties topped 90% in voter turnout when calculated on the total number of votes cast compared to the number of registered voters on Election Day.
Le Sueur County took honors in the nine-county area with a 93.6% turnout, followed closely by Waseca County, which was just shy of 93% and Sibley County at 92%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.