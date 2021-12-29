While local families grieved losing their loved ones to overdoses in 2021, dealers faced murder charges.
Following a national trend, the Mankato area had a tragic uptick in overdose deaths.
Local law enforcement officials announced the number of overdose fatalities had already topped the previous year’s total by early June. The region finished with five overdose deaths in all of 2020, said Cmdr. Jeff Wersal of the River Valley Drug Task Force in June, while having six overdose deaths already not even midway through 2021.
In addition, the regional drug task force reported seizing more heroin in the first half of 2021 than the previous two years combined.
The developments prompted a community vigil in August aimed at raising awareness for local resources.
By speaking out, said Nancy Sack ahead of the event, hopefully more people will get the help they need before it’s too late.
“It’s not the time to hide things,” she said. “It’s the time to get out there and say Mankato is a better town because we’re actually doing something about it.”
Sack’s grandson, Travis Gustavson, died in Mankato in February at age 21 after unknowingly ingesting a drug laced with fentanyl. The highly potent opioid has been linked to the rise in overdoses both locally and nationwide.
Gustavson’s family shared his story at a press conference organized by the Mankato Department of Public Safety and other agencies responding to the rash of overdoses. Gustavson’s dealer and the dealer’s supplier each were charged with third-degree murder after his death.
His family was joined at the press conference by Judy Greske, a Duluth-area mother whose son, Jason Dobosenski, died in a similar manner in Mankato in 2020.
The 36-year-old also unknowingly ingested a drug laced with fentanyl, Greske said.
“I just wanted to put a personal face on this epidemic,” Greske said at the press conference. “And sorry to the families. We’re in the same crappy club now and I’m so sorry for that. It’s been eight months for me and it’s a day at a time.”
One of her hopes for speaking out was to encourage more families to talk about addictions and the resources available to help them. As an ambulance worker who has responded to overdose emergencies, she called for more awareness for and access to the overdose reversal medicine Narcan, or naloxone.
Local emergency responders reported an expected increase in Narcan usage this year, coming off of a jump from 28 to 56 uses from 2019 to 2020.
As overdose numbers rose, Christian Family Solutions in Mankato started hosting naloxone trainings in the fall. The trainings will continue at least through January on the second and fourth Mondays.
More than 100 people went through the trainings, which include free, take-home kits with naloxone, by December, said chemical dependency counselor Stephanie Jordan earlier this month. Time will tell on whether overdoses subside in 2022, but the trainings and awareness events at least indicate more people will be ready to respond to them should they occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.