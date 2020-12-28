MANKATO — By December of 2020, for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, the name Pat Hentges was no longer attached to the title “Mankato City Manager.”
Hentges’ retirement ended a run of city leadership characterized by enormous economic, population and geographic growth, along with a long list of new city amenities and services.
Mankato’s population was stagnant in the decades before 1996, when Hentges was hired, but rose by 41% in the ensuing 24 years. The tax base increased by 125% and the geographic size of the city has nearly doubled from less than 11 square miles to nearly 20.
His legacy went beyond growth. The revitalization of the city center made downtown Mankato a place that wouldn’t have been recognizable for someone who hadn’t seen it since the mid-1990s. Landscaping, flower-planting, outdoor sculptures, murals, and pedestrian-friendly streetscapes were added. Private developers invested in new bars, restaurants, a Hilton hotel, office buildings and residential units.
Three large parks were created: Kiwanis Recreation Area with its popular dog park, Riverfront Park with the Vetter Stone Amphitheater, and — in partnership with Blue Earth County — Red Jacket Valley County Park just southwest of Mankato.
The new Event Center was added to the civic center complex after years of dogged legislative lobbying by Hentges at the Capitol for state funding.
And city services changed as Hentges pushed the City Council to set goals, large and small, in five-year strategic plans. Services such as co-mingled recycling, fall leaf-vacuuming, spring cleanup days, and drop-off food composting were added. The municipal budget was made more comprehensible to the general public, snowplowing was improved, the condition of city streets was steadily upgraded.
Virtually every accomplishment was a team effort, according to Hentges, but the initiatives started with the city manager’s constant challenge of staff to think of ways to make Mankato more efficient, more responsive and more attractive.
“What brought me here is what he’s been able to create,” said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms, who was Hentges’ chief of staff for his final four years. “It’s a dynamic of constant momentum and forward progress, and you don’t see that everywhere.”
Hentges was actually planning to retire at the end of 2019 but was asked to serve one more year by Mayor Najwa Massad, who was relatively new on the job. He agreed, and it was a fateful decision as the COVID-19 pandemic made for one of the most challenging years of Hentges’ 41 in municipal governments ranging from Faribault to Columbia Heights to Mankato.
Much of his final year was focused on attempting to minimize the financial hurdles his successor — former Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz — would face in her initial years on the job. Staff reductions were made, projects were deferred, and employees agreed to take unpaid furlough weeks and to accept cost-saving changes to medical benefits.
The pandemic also brought a different conclusion to Hentges’ long tenure than that of his predecessor — the late Bill Bassett, who served in the post for 28 years. Bassett departed with a public reception that brought a long line of community members offering him thanks and well wishes.
With those sorts of public gatherings impossible in the face of the COVID-19 scourge, Hentges quietly left City Hall Thanksgiving week after socially distanced goodbyes to municipal workers and accolades from council members via Zoom.
The Sleepy Eye native praised “visionary” council members and “the finest group of employees that a city manager could ever dream to work with.” And in his June letter to the council announcing his retirement plans, Hentges was still looking forward: “Hopefully, I have set the table for what Mankato can be in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.