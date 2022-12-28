MANKATO — Sister Helen Jane Jaeb last week was at her desk on Good Counsel Hill, reflecting on her community’s world before and after the School Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Council’s 2021 announcement to leave their longtime home.
“We, SSND, welcomed so many visitors, as well as sisters from various countries to live with us and study English. We welcomed individuals and families who were in need. Now we have been welcomed to another place,” Jaeb said.
Her leadership council office is in one of the few buildings on the Good Counsel campus still open now that the property has been put on the market. The decision to sell much of Good Counsel was made to eliminate the burdens of property ownership and management while generating revenue for the educational mission and care of the elderly sisters.
More than 100 nuns have moved from the sweeping and historic campus that is being sold for redevelopment.
Many of the elderly sisters now live in Shakopee. Their new home is Benedictine Living Community, a Catholic senior-care ministry of the Benedictine Sisters of Duluth.
Jaeb is one of the coordinators for the transition and one of about 20 SSND members renting homes locally.
“Some of us — 16 — are still (living) on The Hill,” said Jaeb, who now lives in North Mankato.
The nuns’ move from a massive complex that’s been home to SSND members for over a century required frequent planning meetings, high levels of organization and supplying furnishings for the sisters’ new living spaces.
Jaeb had little to reveal about any prospective buyers or a sale date for the property.
“We don’t know at this point,” she said.
While preparations were underway for an early September move, Good Counsel’s sisters scheduled a series of July open houses. Sisters also were provided opportunities to reconnect with the community after a couple of years of less interaction.
During the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, area residents weren’t able to come to services or visit the sisters indoors as much. Health precautions for the mostly elderly sisters did not allow for as much interaction with the students of Loyola School, also based on the hill.
“With COVID, it’s curtailed the things we like to do,” Sister Mary Kay Gosch said earlier this year.
The open houses were also “an opportunity to say yes, we’re leaving, regrettably so,” Gosch said.
An agreement earlier this year allowed Loyola to purchase its land on the hill.
Although her future plans are not as definite as those for the Catholic school’s students, Sister Mary Ann Osborne continues to work on her art in Florian Hall, a space once used for the community’s laundering duties.
“I’ve been spending my time replenishing some carvings and stain glass pieces,” said Osborne, who also recently completed two works in wood for Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis and the St. Sahag Armenian Church in St. Paul.
She’s not yet been given notice to leave and is not certain if renting will be an option for staying in her studio on the hill.
Over four-day periods spanning several weeks in the fall, groups of eight or more sisters were moved to their new homes in Shakopee.
A newsletter from SSND’s provincial headquarters provided an update on members at Benedictine Living Community. Sisters Bernadette Welter and Mary Jo Welter moved into the new community Oct. 3, while Sisters Anita Kolles and Sue Von Bank moved Oct. 25.
Being in a new environment has been both a blessing and an adjustment for the four women, the newsletter said. A concerted effort was made to downsize belongings; however, despite fewer holiday decorations to enjoy this year, the sisters believed the deeper meaning of Christmas would prevail.
These former Mankato residents said they enjoy going to the dining room at Benedictine’s and asking to sit with non-SSND community members. By sharing a meal, they can speak with those they may not run into daily or have not officially met.
“It’s a chance for us to make a concerted effort to really be open, present and to listen to our fellow community members,” Kolles said.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen a few sisters flourish in a way that I hadn’t noticed at Our Lady of Good Counsel. I believe that is because the coming together of the two gifts, oneness and hospitality, has allowed them to blossom and thrive in a different way,” said Sister Bernadette Welter. “It truly has been a gift for us and will be a gift for the larger community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.