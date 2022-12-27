MANKATO — Mankato’s two biggest health care providers announced major upward expansions in 2022.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato broke ground in May on a project adding three stories on top of a two-story building on the hospital campus, including a new patient wing featuring 121 more beds. The $155 million project also includes new intensive and progressive care units, new surgical units and a new family birth center.
On track to finish in 2024, the project would bring the hospital’s bed capacity to 240, said Dr. James Hebl, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Minnesota, while announcing the project in February.
“This project will bring tremendous benefit to patients, our hardworking and dedicated staff, and the communities we serve,” Hebl said. “The hospital expansion will enable Mayo Clinic to achieve its vision of transforming community health care over the next decade.”
The project is the biggest of multiple construction projects for the health system in the area. Also in May, it announced a $4.2 million expansion to its Waseca hospital’s emergency department.
At Mankato Clinic’s Wickersham campus, the health care provider announced plans to build a new floor to expand services for women. Built in 2013, Wickersham was designed for the potential to add a second floor.
“Several years ago we identified that we’d outgrown our existing space for our OB department (at the Main Street Clinic),” said Steve Hatkin, Mankato Clinic’s chief financial officer, in October. “Our space didn’t offer the amenities and environment our female patients want.”
The new floor will be built on top of the current children’s health services area within the clinic. Expected to be about a 12- to 14-month project, the second floor will include OB ultrasound services and a midwife program.
Mankato Clinic started the midwife program in 2022, and the new space will allow it to grow, Hatkin said.
In both the Mayo and Mankato Clinic projects, the footprint of their campuses aren’t expanding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.