The premier annual event in North Mankato underwent a major change earlier this month, to the dismay of some residents.
The city has taken over organizing Fun Days after decades of it being led by Denny Kemp and the Civic and Commerce Association. Kemp, 63, died Sept. 29.
The change was announced in early December, shortly after association members met with Randy Zellmer, a local attorney who was asked by City Administrator John Harrenstein to be a liaison for the city. The association said they were shocked to learn at the meeting that the city would take over Fun Days, while telling the association it could still organize the Fun Days parade.
Association members said the parade takes a lot of effort to organize and, unlike the rest of Fun Days, brings in no revenue that the nonprofit association used to make contributions to other nonprofits in the community.
At a public forum at the next City Council meeting, several residents blasted the council, calling the action a “hostile takeover” orchestrated by Harrenstein.
During the forum, Mayor Mark Dehen told the residents the city took an interest in the future of Fun Days because they knew Kemp was terminally ill and his death would bring changes to the Civic and Commerce Association.
Dehen said it was likely the city would have a bigger role — and more liability — in Fun Days and wanted to learn details about the association, such as its legal structure, liability insurance coverage and contracts with groups participating in Fun Days. Zellmer sent an Aug. 12 letter to the association’s board of directors, including Kemp, seeking the information.
Dehen said the letter brought no response from the association, prompting Zellmer to call for the late November meeting with the group.
Several residents said the council should have been more involved in the issue and should have discussed it at a public meeting.
Councilman Billy Steiner, the longest-serving member of the council, agreed, saying such a big change in the city’s major event should have been brought to the council.
“It should be a City Council decision; it shouldn’t be the decision of one person to do something like this. Why aren’t we as a City Council asked to make a decision on something this important? I think it was totally out of our hands,” he said at the forum.
But the mayor and other three council members all defended the process in a written statement sent to The Free Press.
“There was no action or hostile takeover of this event on the part of our city administrator. Any actions taken by his office or city representatives were communicated with the city council beforehand. We were well informed of the discussions and proposed changes to the organization of our annual Fun Days event,” Councilman Jim Whitlock said in the statement.
Councilwoman Diane Norland said in the statement that the city was “engaged in conversation” with the association when “the Civic and Commerce Board voted to end their involvement with the event. There was no action to be taken on the part of the City Council.”
At their last council meeting, Harrenstein proposed creation of a new department of Culture, Recreation & Quality of Life that would oversee several community events, Caswell sports, aquatic programming and youth sports.
A public hearing on the proposal is 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at City Hall.
Under the proposal, the department would be headed by Harrenstein or someone he designates, and its duties would be determined by the city administrator.
Under a new culture and recreation department, the library director, Caswell Sports, aquatic programming director and youth sports coordinator would be under the department’s purview.
