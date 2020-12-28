MANKATO — It came out of nowhere: News broke only a few days beforehand that President Donald Trump would visit Mankato on Aug. 17.
In typical Trump fashion, the news created a whirlwind of activity as protesters, counterprotesters and government officials all prepared for the president to stop at Mankato’s airport that Monday.
During his time in town, Trump railed against then-Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as mail-in ballot measures many states took this past year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump had started to argue against mail-in balloting earlier in the year, setting the stage for false, disproven and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud after this year’s elections.
Over the course of an hour, Trump spoke of a divided U.S. in an off-the-cuff speech to about 500 people at the Mankato airport amid heavy construction equipment. He discussed his hopes in reviving the economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while claiming Biden would tear down American institutions, allow terrorists into the country through the U.S.’s refugee resettlement program and potentially wipe out Minnesota’s Iron Range mining operations by emphasizing more sustainable energy.
Earlier that day, Trump supporters geared up in town at the Roadhouse 169 Bar & Grill for a vehicle caravan.
Just after noon, more than 100 vehicles headed south on Highway 169 and onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge, where more than 500 anti-Trump protesters lined both sides of the bridge. Though tensions built as both groups collided — The Free Press reported some Trump supporters got out of their vehicles to argue with protesters — no violence was reported to police.
As the caravan moved onto the bridge, it temporarily snarled traffic as caravan participants on motorcycles blocked cross traffic from moving when traffic lights turned green. A North Mankato police officer soon arrived motioning the motorcycles to move on.
The long line of vehicles went up Madison Avenue and north on Highway 22, turning on County Road 2 and gathering at a farmsite a mile or more north of the airport.
Trump’s visit to Mankato was his campaign’s first visit to Minnesota in 2020 and the first time a sitting president visited the area since then-President George W. Bush stopped in 2004.
It was also the second time Trump had visited southern Minnesota during his presidency. He held a rally in Rochester in 2018 leading up to that year’s elections.
At the time, Trump’s visit was designed to ramp up Republican-led efforts to turn Minnesota’s decades-old Democratic leanings into a GOP pick-up in the November elections. His visit kicked off a four-state tour that also included Wisconsin, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. Trump would lose all four states on Nov. 3 during the 2020 presidential election.
