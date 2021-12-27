Mankato is a college town, which means any time there’s a shakeup at Minnesota State University, there’s a shakeup throughout the community.
That’s why a new president at MSU means a new path for the area. MSU President Edward Inch started the job in July.
In August 2020, former MSU President Richard Davenport announced his intention to resign by summer of this year. Davenport, who served for 19 years at MSU’s helm, had steered the university through massive growth and at times massive difficulties before retiring June 30.
Under Davenport, MSU grew to become one of Minnesota’s largest universities, with the largest population of international students in the state. He oversaw the university’s most recent name change, major strides in attracting students of color and significant student population retention for the past 18 years, cementing MSU as the largest university in the Minnesota State system.
By the same token, Davenport also shepherded the university through various crises, from the infamous 2003 homecoming riot to the alcohol-related deaths of two university students off campus in 2007, from budget difficulties during the Great Recession to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As MSU’s 12th president, Davenport’s tenure marks the longest term for any college or university president in Minnesota.
Yet after a full career, including a start at Iowa State University in 1970 and stops in other universities in Michigan and Minnesota, among other places, Davenport said earlier this year he was ready to retire and explore the U.S. with his wife, University of Minnesota Regent Mary Davenport.
“I have to tell you, we’re looking at RVs,” he said in May.
Inch, a former communications professor, left his previous job as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University-East Bay. He was chosen out of five finalists for the president post by the MinnState Board of Trustees for his experience to continue MSU’s growth, according to MinnState Chancellor Devinder Malhotra.
Malhotra said in March that Inch stood out for his track record in strategic planning, academic oversight, staff management, student and faculty recruitment and retention, fundraising, promotion of lifelong learning, student support, community engagement, and equity and diversity.
Students who submitted comments after online meetings with other MSU president finalists complimented Inch’s passion, his support for international students, his ideas for closing the achievement gap, and more, Malhotra told the board.
Faculty liked his experience in community relations and his commitment to professional development opportunities, among other attributes, and described him as “a strategic thinker with an engaging personality.”
Since his start, Inch has been a constant presence at community events.
He highlighted his focus to reduce barriers to education for students in this year’s convocation address. He said in August he also plans to position MSU as a leader in preparing students for what the future holds.
“It’s what our call to be here is about. It’s why we’re here,” he said. “This is true of any university that’s been smart in its hiring and its business practices. You try to build the university that you’re going to need for this generation.”
