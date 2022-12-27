MANKATO — There was no questioning the talent.
The 2021-22 Minnesota State University men’s hockey team was stacked at every position on paper, and many of the same players who had brought the program to its first Frozen Four in 2020-21 were returning.
The season started with a trip out East to play UMass, the defending national champions. MSU swept the Minutemen and never looked back, putting together the best season of the program’s Division I era.
The Mavericks finished the regular season at 31-5, winning their fifth straight MacNaughton Cup as CCHA regular-season champions.
MSU then went on to win the CCHA Tournament, eventually defeating Bemidji State 2-1 in the championship game, a contest many consider the most bizarre college hockey game ever played.
It appeared Josh Groll had scored the game-winning goal at 3:02 of overtime, but the goal was disallowed by video review after the Mason Cup had already been presented. CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia said additional video became available after the game that conclusively showed the puck went under the goal rather than across the goal line.
Play eventually resumed after about an hour delay, and MSU’s Jack McNeely scored the real game-winner just over two minutes after the restart.
“We just want to get it right at the end. That’s what really matters,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the game. “We do know that what happened at the end, the second time — we know that that was right.”
The Mavericks were sent to Albany, New York, for their NCAA Tournament regional, where they defeated Harvard 4-3 and Notre Dame 1-0 to advance to a second consecutive Frozen Four.
Fans flocked to Boston to see the Mavericks play in the Frozen Four. Unlike the 2021 event at Pittsburgh, COVID-19 restrictions were essentially nonexistent, so fans were able to get the full experience.
MSU’s red-carpet entrances into TD Garden prior to the games were a sea of purple of gold, as the consensus between media and NCAA officials who attend the Frozen Four each year was that there had never been a fan turnout like that for the entrances.
“I was blown away by how many people were (in Boston),” said MSU fan Casey Stedman, of Mankato. “That whole lower area at TD Garden was electric.”
The Mavericks gave their fans plenty to cheer about, delivering a dominant 5-1 victory over in-state rival Minnesota in the semifinals.
The following day, MSU goaltender Dryden McKay won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is given to college hockey’s top player each season. McKay finished the season with an NCAA single-season record 38 wins, along with a .931 save percentage, 1.31 goals-against average and 10 shutouts. He also holds the men’s Division I NCAA career shutouts record with 34.
“It’s an honor. We’ve made a lot of history the last couple years with this program,” McKay said after winning the award. “If it wasn’t me, it was going to be somebody else pretty soon.”
The dream season didn’t end as so many had hoped.
After leading Denver 1-0 through two periods in the national championship, MSU surrendered five unanswered goals in the third period in a 5-1 loss.
The Mavericks eventually finished the season at 38-6 with a staggering .864 winning percentage.
“We’re going to learn from it and we’re going to move on,” Hastings said after the loss. “We’re going to be better because of what happened tonight and the journey these guys allowed us to have.”
