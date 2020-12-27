The Free Press
MANKATO — A 24-year-old mentally ill Mankato man who shot at police from a raft on the Minnesota River was killed in return fire on April 18.
Austin Dean Heights had fled on the raft that early Saturday afternoon after bringing a rifle into a gas station on Highway 169 in Mankato and stealing merchandise, according to court documents. He crossed the highway and got onto a raft near the Kiwanis Recreation Area.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the area and launched boats into the river.
Heights first shot multiple times at a DNR boat as it approached, according to court records. A Blue Earth County sheriff ‘s deputy who was on the boat returned fire.
Heights later fired at multiple officers who were on the shore and at a Nicollet County Sheriff boat.
Officers fired shots trying to deflate the raft. Heights shot again as he was exiting the river. Multiple officers fired back, fatally striking Heights as he climbed onto the eastern bank of the river.
An investigation and review by Le Sueur County Attorney Brent Christian determined the officers who shot at Heights used legal deadly force. The decision was announced Oct. 16.
“While the death of Austin Dean Heights was tragic, law enforcement acted in a reasonable manner to protect themselves and the public from death or great bodily harm,” Christian said.
Heights ignored orders to come ashore and fired multiple times at officers. Four officers returned fire: Lt. Jeremy Brennan and deputy James Othoudt, both with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Paul Biederman with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office; and officer Chris Hendrickson with the North Mankato Police Department.
Heights was fatally struck after he had floated into Le Sueur County and was getting off onto the shore with two guns near residences, Mason’s announcement said.
A family member told investigators Heights had schizophrenia and suspected he had stopped taking his medication.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason called the shooting necessary.
“Given Heights’ criminal behavior, failure to respond to commands from law enforcement and the multiple rounds fired upon law enforcement, deadly force was necessary to protect other law enforcement officers and civilians from great bodily harm or death,” he said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.