Edward Borchardt won a legal bid against North Mankato in October after the city declared his lawn a nuisance late last year.
But days later he was already sure that philosophical differences pitting him against aggrieved neighbors and city administrators will prolong the debate.
Based largely on the complaints of neighbors in two homes, the City Council in December 2020 voted unanimously to force Borchardt to tame his natural yard by June 1. A month later he sued to have the resolution overturned.
At the yard’s worst, neighbors said, overgrown trees and shrubs blocked Borchardt’s house when viewed from the road. Not only was it an eyesore, they told the city, but they worried it would depress property values on Allan Avenue.
But Borchardt values the property as a “Monarch Waystation,” meaning it’s a haven for butterflies and other pollinators, as well as a habitat for birds and plants.
“City lots with grass might as well be asphalt or desert,” he said in October. “If you’re a bird, it doesn’t matter. There’s no food, there’s no water.”
Borchardt’s attorney, Karl Friedrichs, criticized the relevant city ordinance’s vague language, particularly a line that says a lawn can be declared a nuisance if “the rank growth of vegetation unreasonably annoys a considerable number of members of the public.”
The tenets of Friedrichs’ argument in court were that two neighbors are not a “considerable number” and that, because of the city’s ambiguous rules, the subjective views of enforcement officials factored too prominently in the nuisance citation.
Following arguments in July, the Minnesota Court of Appeals agreed.
“No evidence was introduced that the property harms public health or limits the neighbors’ ability to enjoy their own properties,” the October ruling states. “Instead, the neighbors’ primary complaints about Borchardt’s property were that they simply did not like looking at it.
“The city cites no caselaw, and we are aware of none, providing that a person’s property may constitute a nuisance simply because neighbors find it unsightly.”
Regardless of the ruling, City Manager John Harrenstein said, the property violates city code. Officials remain in talks with lawyers about how to pursue enforcement of the existing “nuisance.”
With the help of advocates, Borchardt had already cut down a tree in his yard and groomed other portions to comply with a “managed natural yards” ordinance the city passed in February. He and others thought the City Council’s attempt to sanction natural yards shortly after citing his as a nuisance was a targeted rebuke.
North Mankato residents can have up to 500 square feet or 30% of their yard, whichever is less, converted to a native planting area. Native plants must be annually pared down to 12 inches high. They must remain several feet away from adjacent properties and the road.
Borchardt, a retired Minnesota State University professor of botany and physics, and other city residents described the ordinance as overly stringent. The city said it was a fair compromise that made room for pollinator-friendly lawns yet respected neighbors’ aesthetic preferences.
Two-thirds of 252 area respondents to a Free Press Reader Response question sided with Borchardt, saying the city should discontinue its pursuit to crackdown on natural yards it declares to be nuisances.
