MANKATO — As 2020 began, tens of millions of dollars in projects were in the planning stages in Mankato.
They included a 117-room downtown Marriott hotel, a $5 million airport control tower, a major renovation and expansion of the City Center hotel, and numerous long-awaited sports and recreation facilities including a new ice rink.
By February, those projects were being set aside as city officials turned their focus to the possibility that a novel coronavirus plaguing China might end up causing issues even in America’s rural Upper Midwest.
By spring, virtually everything on the list had been postponed indefinitely.
The collision of the pandemic with Mankato’s big plans was most conspicuous on the March 23 City Council agenda. That was the night city leaders were to receive staff recommendations for how and when to move forward with $24 million in sales-tax-supported park and recreation upgrades.
It was what youth sports groups and business leaders had been awaiting ever since they served as the driving force behind a voter-approved extension of the half-percent local sales tax in 2016.
The recommendations included a slick complex of fields for youth softball teams, new miniature diamonds for the youngest baseball players, upgrades to the Tourtellotte Park municipal pool, more pickleball courts, a new neighborhood park for the Mankato hilltop and an additional sheet of indoor hockey ice.
The March 23 agenda item was replaced with this one: “Emergency Ordinance under Section 2.15 of the Mankato City Charter relating to COVID-19 Pandemic Planning.”
The massive binder that laid out the details and potential timeline for the sports and recreation facilities was delivered to the council last summer, but it was an informational item — essentially a “what might have been” report.
“It pushes it back a few years,” then-City Manager Pat Hentges said of any hopes of building a multi-million-dollar recreational facility like a hockey rink. “At this point, I don’t think we can move forward with anything of a large scale.”
It was the same story at the Mankato Regional Airport, where a late-February report by a consultant determined a $5.8 million control tower was all but certain to be approved by federal officials because of the skyrocketing number of operations at the airport. Most of that increased usage was driven by a surge in Minnesota State University’s pilot-training program as airlines were desperate for young pilots to replace aging baby boomers.
A month later, the world had stopped traveling, airlines were furloughing pilots, and the city dropped plans to pursue the control tower anytime soon.
Private sector developments also went from pre-construction to indefinitely on hold, most notably a $14.2 million downtown Marriott hotel. The project received zoning approval in March with a vote on final approval slated for April, pending a downtown parking study to help the council decide if the four-story SpringHill Suites would leave the city center short of places to park when bars were bustling and the civic center was hosting events.
By the end of March, there was no shortage of parking in the city center with hockey games canceled and bars and restaurants closed. The hotel project never returned to a council agenda.
That was also the case with a major redevelopment of the 100 block of Main Street. The project would have redesigned the City Center Hotel and Landmark Center building on the other end of the block, resulting in 200 or more remodeled or new hotel rooms.
Preliminary plans were brought to the city in February, but no further steps were taken as the pandemic left hotels virtually empty starting the next month.
Gordon Awsumb, the developer of the Marriott project, told The Free Press this month he hasn’t given up on the hotel but indicated it wouldn’t happen anytime soon.
“There’s a whole lot that has to happen in this world before any new hotel is built,” Awsumb said.
