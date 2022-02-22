MANKATO — No additional COVID-19 deaths occurred in the region and new cases continue to stay low, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The agency on Tuesday reported 177 new cases in the nine-county area, with the numbers including data from the three previous days. No update was provided on Monday because of President's Day.
Statewide, 32 additional deaths were reported Tuesday. That brings the state's cumulative total of deaths from COVID to 11,993.
The state had 2,012 newly reported cases.
New cases reported Tuesday for area counties:
• Blue Earth County — 75
• Nicollet County — 27
• Le Sueur County — 25
• Martin County — 13
• Sibley County — 12
• Waseca County — 10
• Watonwan County — 8
• Faribault County — 6
• Brown County — 1
