MANKATO — A Mankato man already in jail for supplying the drugs that killed a North Mankato woman won't serve any additional time in a separate drug case.
Otis L. Dear Jr., 40, was convicted of felony drug possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He received a jail sentence that is consecutive to the six months he already is serving in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of 29-year-old Patricia Ann Johnston in April 2018.
Investigators found text messages on Johnston's phone indicating Dear was her drug dealer, according to court documents.
Dear was charged with third-degree murder and drug sales in Nicollet County. The murder charge was dismissed in a plea deal executed in January.
The additional drug possession charge in Blue Earth County came after Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents searched Dear's home in the wake of Johnston's death. They found methamphetamine in his possession and marijuana and a mixture of fentanyl and heroin in his residence.
Dear also received stayed prison sentences that won't be executed if he completes other conditions of the sentences. In the Nicollet County case he was ordered to spend 10 years on probation and to pay restitution to Johnston's family. In the Blue Earth County case he got five years probation and must pay a $1,000 fine or do community service.
