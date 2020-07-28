MANKATO — No candidates came forward on the first day of filings for Mankato Area School Board.
Mankato Area Public Schools and most other area school districts have seats opening on their citizen governing boards.
The candidates who receive the most votes in November will take office in January and will serve four-year terms.
In most area districts, voters will select three people to fill open seats. The New Ulm and Mankato districts both have four seats to be filled.
Three of the longest-tenured Mankato Area School Board members have already said they are retiring: Ann Hendricks, Judi Brandon and Sara Hansen. Board member Abdi Sabrie has said he intends to seek re-election.
The Mankato district's election comes after the board decided to shift from odd-year elections to even years. The move aimed to increase voter participation but generated some opposition because it extended board members' terms by one year.
St. Peter Area Public Schools is now the only district in the region that holds board elections on odd years.
The filing period runs through Aug. 11. Candidates can file at their district's administrative offices.
Candidates must be an eligible voter, at least 21 years old and a resident of the school district for at least 30 days before the election. Candidates and cannot be running for any other office.
