BUTTERFIELD — The Watonwan County attorney won't pursue charges over thousands of chickens found frozen to death outside a Butterfield chicken-processing plant.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked County Attorney Stephen Lindee to take legal action last week.
The animal rights group obtained an inspection report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report described more than 9,000 hens frozen to death in truck trailers parked outside Butterfield Foods Co. in February 2020.
Lindee issued a statement Wednesday announcing he was declining to pursue prosecution because there was “insufficient information and evidence.”
There are no names in the report, Lindee said, and “there is no indication as to whether these deaths occurred via negligent or intentional acts, or who committed those acts.”
The USDA report said the trailers left an Ohio plant, where the temperatures were 30-40 degrees, and arrived at the Butterfield facility between midnight and 4 a.m. Feb. 20 when temperatures were as low as 17-below zero.
“Nearly every hen visible from the outside of the trailer on the bottom two rows was frozen solid,” the report states.
The supplier left vents open as it traveled, the report states, and a Butterfield Foods representative told an inspector the company may stop taking shipments from the supplier “if there are not improvements from closing the front vents.”
Lindee concluded: “This decision does not discount the concerning circumstance of 9,150 chickens freezing to death. It simply reflects an analysis of the evidence provided.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.