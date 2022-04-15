A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. High 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 10:59 am
MANKATO — City bus service will not be available Sunday.
City officials made the schedule change in observance of Easter.
Bus service will resume Monday.
