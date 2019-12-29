Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A few rain showers this morning changing to a few snow showers during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 28F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.