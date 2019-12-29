The yearslong commercial and residential building boom continues unabated with several large projects being completed or announced in the past year.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said the city has for several years seen a level of building construction permit values that would have been unthinkable not long ago.
“We’ve always had over $120 million dollars (in permits pulled) in the last few years, and I expect we’ll see that this year.”
The recently completed seven-story Eide Bailly Center at Second and Main streets was the biggest, most expensive project locally. Besides housing Eide Bailly, several other businesses are in the office tower.
The building created a domino effect of office switches. Crystal Co-op is moving its offices from Lake Crystal to the former office of Eide Bailly in the Eastwood Industrial Park and a new day care center will open in the former co-op building in Lake Crystal.
Just across the intersection from the Eide Bailly building, adolescent mental health care provider Prairie Care completed its new building late this year.
And just on the other side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Second Street, work started late this year on Bridge Plaza. The $16 million project took 10 years to come together as developer Mike Brennan pursued tenants for the office and residential project.
Bridge Plaza will have a minimum of 122 full-time-equivalent workers, most in the third-floor space to be occupied by 80 accountants and other employees of Clifton Larson Allen. Tenants on the second floor include the Fisher Group, Jaguar Communications, Brennan Construction, and architectural and engineering firm Widseth Smith Nolting.
Luxury apartments will be on the top two floors of the building.
Late this year developer Gordon Awsumb announced his plans to build a new 117-room Marriott hotel downtown.
The Marriott SpringHill Suites hotel project would place guest rooms on the upper three floors of a five-story building constructed into the existing two-level parking ramp along Cherry Street and the Front Street plaza. Some of the existing parking ramp would be remodeled and incorporated into the hotel — including a ground-floor swimming pool, bar/restaurant and hotel lobby. A skyway connecting the hotel to Mankato Place also is being requested.
After years on the market, the historic downtown post office building on South Second Street has reportedly been sold, although the buyer is not yet known. The U.S. Postal Service, which no longer needs the space in the massive facility, listed it for $1.6 million.
The Postal Service announced last month that by next spring it will move its retail post office services to a renovated building on the corner of Main and Broad streets, which formerly housed Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic, before their move to a renovated building nearby.
In North Mankato, two big projects will transform the look of Belgrade Avenue.
A new Frandsen Bank building is to be built where a former convenience store was located. Next to it, on land that is now Frandsen’s drive-thu, will be the Rooftop Bar + Kitchen.
North Mankato also got a renovated pool at Spring Lake Park this year. The city-owned outdoor pool cost $3.2 million to renovate, the first major renovation since its construction in 1969.
Gone is the sandy bottom, as well as aging filtration systems and the old changing station. Now there is a new entryway with showers and restrooms, a community warming house with concessions, and numerous pool amenities.
The pool now has a PVC plastic bottom, as well as a large accessible entry for residents with all kinds of needs.
Construction of apartment complexes, town homes, patio homes and single-family homes also has remained strong in Mankato and North Mankato this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.