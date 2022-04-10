We all have our guilty pleasure foods. For me it’s often things we rarely got as kids.
Growing up, I thought we were cursed because virtually everything we ate was made-from-scratch.
But once in a while Mom would break down and get some of the ready-made, canned or frozen things from the grocery store.
I can still recall trying Chef Boyardee Spaghetti and Meatballs. I was in heaven. Ditto with Dinty Moore Beef Stew.
Looking at them now, they’re both pretty nasty, particularly the sad looking spaghetti and meatballs packed in the can.
Once in a while I still make mac and cheese. Not the gourmet stuff they make, but the boxed Kraft Macaroni and Cheese with the pouch of dry, cheese-like substance. Still love that stuff.
When I was a kid we once in a while got the canned Chun King Chicken Chow Mein.
I remember feeling very suave and international eating it. Chinese food, Mexican food, Thai food, Indian food just wasn’t a thing in rural Minnesota in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
The Chow Mein was three cans wrapped together as one, with the meat in one, sauce in another and crispy noodles in the third.
Heat up the meat, put it in the sauce and heat some more, pour over crispy noodles and you were transported to the Orient.
There were tons of commercials for it, trying to get Americans to try something sooo exotic.
“One of their jingles went: “Try Chun King for a beautiful body, try Chun King for the beautiful taste, try Chun King for a beautiful life...”
Never mind the gelatinous concoction looked like brown wallpaper paste and tasted worse, it’s still an awesome memory.
The occasional TV dinner was another big luxury as a kid. Swanson came out with them in the mid 1950s, around the time microwave ovens became popular. They were a big hit for many a mom who was tired of cooking from scratch. Swanson sold 10 million TV dinners the first year and 25 million the next year.
They weren’t very good. But the convenience and the different foods in the little compartments was a treat.
Everyone has their own guilty pleasures food list.
For some reason Nutella is high on many people’s list. I don’t think most people have ever tried it. I have and it’s not on my list.
Others crave sour gummy bears, Cheetos, Velveeta Shells and Cheese, pizza rolls, Slim Jims, Lunchables and other things they got to taste and enjoy only sparingly as kids.
Many kids today don’t get an abundance of made-from-scratch meals as they graze through the full spectrum of fast food, frozen food, canned and packaged foods that we were mostly denied. When they grow up, I’m not sure what guilty pleasure food from their youth they’ll have hankerings for.
For me, a box of mac and cheese will always trigger contentment.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.