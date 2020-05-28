EAGLE LAKE — The Eagle Lake City Council ruled Thursday that a proposed motorsports park project does not pose significant environmental effects and does not need further environmental review.
The Mankato Motorsports Park project would add a driving course and amenities for auto enthusiasts to a 230-acre property north of Highway 14 in the city.
Along with the track, the project includes adding a clubhouse and garage condos where course members would store their vehicles. The project doesn’t include spectator space.
After a long meeting filled with concerns by some residents and responses from project backers the council voted 4-1 not to require a longer, more in-depth environmental review, clearing the way for the developer to pursue permits and variances to start construction.
Council members John Ries, Ryan Short, Garrett Steinberg and Dennis Terrell voted to accept the environmental review that has already been done without ordering a further environmental impact study.
Mayor Tim Auringer was the sole voice seeking more study. "I have concerns and would like to pursue issues more," Auringer said.
The public comment period on the city’s initial environmental assessment ended on April 1, drawing feedback from several state and county agencies and 13 members of the general public.
On April 30 the council postponed a decision on whether a more in-depth environmental review was needed in order to give them time to gather more information based on questions raised during the public comment period.
One of the main opponents has been Mike Guentzel, who along with his wife Erin started a petition opposing the project in 2019. The petition has more than 120 signatures. Concerns about noise has been one of the key issues among opponents.
Mike Guentzel told the council during the video meeting there were numerous issues that should cause them to vote for a more extensive environmental review.
"A project of this size, which is going to increase the footprint of Eagle Lake by 30 to 40 percent, is going to need to be decided by more than the council."
He said there have been many changes to the project plans since it was first presented to the public. "Now we're talking about seasonal condos again. There are more units. There's a wall, not a berm."
Other residents also raised concerns during the meeting, including potential harm to wildlife in and around the lake the motorsports park would be located next to and questions about whether the condos on the site would be used for seasonal living.
Project founder Brad Bass of Bradford Development has offered to form a sound committee to monitor noise levels at the track. The committee could consist of track members, the general public and city representatives, and would report to the city.
Matt Lassonde of Bolton and Menk, who has been working with Bass, told the council they believe there are noise mitigation efforts that would keep the project within acceptable levels of noise for neighbors.
If given final approval the project is slated for construction this year with completion next yer.
