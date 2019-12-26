In a normal year, Henderson residents can expect three of the four routes out of town to close for about 20 to 25 days due to flooding.
This year, Sibley County Road 6, Highway 19 east of town and Highway 93 were closed for 62 days.
For many longtime residents, flooding is part of living in the city of about 930 people. Residents often boat around during flooding, and more than one person described some neighborhoods on the outskirts of Henderson as marinas during high waters.
But increased rainfall during the past few decades, combined with drainage changes in urban and rural areas have caused more flooding than ever in the area. The town has dealt with significant flooding for seven out of the past 10 years.
That’s why local officials are seeking nearly $35 million from the Minnesota Legislature to raise County Road 6 and Highway 93. As they pointed out to visiting lawmakers this summer, Henderson gets hurt more and more whenever its access to other parts of the state is cut off.
“There is no city that can survive, no business that can survive when it’s shut down 30, 40, 50 days a year,” Henderson Mayor Paul Menne told them.
Henderson was hit hard by spring flooding earlier this year. It’s close to the Minnesota River with only four routes out of town — County Road 6 to the north, Highway 19 to the east and west, and Highway 93 south. While the western route usually stays open during flooding, it adds long travel time for anyone going to or from town. Even that route was closed in 2014 due to a mudslide, completely cutting off access to the town.
The closures also hammer local businesses, which depend on summer visitors from Mankato, St. Peter and the Twin Cities. The quaint shops, restaurants and bars in town have developed a summer draw, including from motorcyclists who enjoy taking the scenic trip to Henderson when the roads are open.
The flooding also hurts industrial businesses. Cemstone owns a gravel pit in between the Minnesota River and County Road 6, which has to shut down every time the nearby road closes.
Mark Setterstrom, the company’s general manager of aggregate, said they usually haul 500,000 tons out of the pit but could get only 300,000 tons this year.
The community will have to wait for next year’s legislative session to see if either of their funding requests — $18.6 for County Road 6 and $16.5 million for state Highway 93 — are granted.
While flooding in past years often only occurred during the spring, recent years have brought flooding all season long as the rivers stay high and heavy rains trigger new rounds of flooding.
