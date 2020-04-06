NORTH MANKATO — There were no injuries from a fire at Norwood Inn & Suites Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded at 3:20 p.m. to a fire in an unoccupied room on the second floor. The fire was quickly extinguished and didn't spread to other rooms, although there was smoke in the hallways of the first and second floors.
Guests staying at the hotel, formerly the Best Western, were safely evacuated and no one was displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
