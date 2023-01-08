NORTH MANKATO — No one was injured in a house fire in North Mankato Sunday afternoon.
The residents of 809 South Avenue came home to find the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Emergency crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front and side doors. Firefighters extinguished the fire.
There was heavy damage to the main level and moderate damage to the second level.
Crews were on the scene for about three and a half hours and South Avenue was temporarily closed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department and state fire marshal.
