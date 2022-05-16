NORTH MANKATO — No one was injured in a house fire at 1575 Sherwood Drive in upper North Mankato Monday.
The fire was reported at 11:39 a.m. and emergency crews found the deck area and a garage wall on fire at the single-family home.
Firefighters extinguished the fire but the home received extensive damage. All residents evacuated the home and there were no injuries.
The North Mankato Fire Department was on scene for more than two hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.