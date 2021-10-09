ST. JAMES — An ammonia leak Friday at the Smithfield Foods plant in St. James resulted in no reported injuries, according to a release from the St. James Police Department.
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene at 8:47 p.m. after receiving reports of an anhydrous ammonia leak inside the plant.
Exposure levels were found to be low on the northeast side of town near the plant, the release stated. Some residents left their homes following reports of the leak, although ammonia levels reportedly weren't strong enough to force any evacuations.
The ammonia was contained after a hazmat team from Smithfield shut off the leak inside the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.