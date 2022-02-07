MANKATO — A man displayed a knife and demanded money from a man in early Friday.
Mankato police say that at 3:30 a.m. a man working at a business at 50 Sibley Parkway went outside to move a vehicle when he was approached by someone who showed a knife and demanded money. The suspect fled with a few dollars and no one was injured.
Police said the victim couldn't provide a good description of the person and no one has been arrested.
