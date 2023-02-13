MANKATO — The city of Mankato received its annual performance review Monday night, generally earning good marks from City Manager Susan Arntz for its work in 2022.
But if the municipality is nervous about its January pothole outbreak, or expects criticism for its brownish parkland during last year’s drought months or remains worried that it isn’t performing as flashily as Rochester or Duluth, the dreaded “opportunities for improvement” portion of the review is still coming. Arntz and the City Council are preparing to put Mankato under the microscope while updating the city’s strategic plan starting this summer.
For one night, though, it was mostly praise for the 170-year-old city as Arntz released her annual “State of the City” report.
“We’ve wrapped up another year and much has been accomplished,” she wrote.
Mankato continues to show signs of growth with 8,056 building inspections performed last year (up nearly 1,900) and the value of building permits jumping from $170 million in 2021 to more than $294 million last year (driven largely by the expansion of the Mankato hospital).
Crime dropped a bit (from 9,817 offenses of all types to 9,450), as did the number of fires (from 36 to 30). The amount of garbage hauled away declined a smidge to 7,752 tons (down 24) while the amount of recycling increased a bit to 2,233 tons (up 11).
City utilities provided 1.94 billion gallons of water (up nearly 100 million gallons) and treated 2.6 billion gallons of wastewater (which includes sewage from six other nearby communities).
The folks picking up the phones at city hall took 58,653 calls from residents seeking information or looking to share a concern in 2022, an increase from 50,005.
New playgrounds were built, parks were improved and the city is maintaining 124 more trees in parks and along boulevards, bringing the total up to 16,387.
That last one is a bit of a surprise because Mankato has been cutting down ash trees in the expectation that an ash-killing invasive beetle, which has devastated other communities’ urban forests, would soon arrive in Mankato. The expectation became fact in December.
“It’s probably not one of our biggest accomplishments, but we discovered emerald ash borer last year,” Arntz said, mentioning the verification of the pest near downtown and in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
In a comparison of five Minnesota regional centers — Duluth, Mankato, Moorhead, Rochester and St. Cloud — Mankato’s population of 44,693 is near the bottom, just 25 more residents than Moorhead. (Rochester has more than 121,000, followed by Duluth at 86,372 and St. Cloud with 68,818). But Mankato finishes in the middle of the pack in median home value, household income and unemployment (beating Duluth and St. Cloud) and it’s first in per capita retail sales.
Comparing the property tax rates of those cities plus North Mankato, Mankato is second best behind Duluth (which has the lowest rate thanks largely to the $30 million in Local Government Aid it receives from the state — four times as much as Mankato.)
Arntz left the council to read the numbers while highlighting other accomplishments such as ongoing efforts to reconcile with the Dakota People, studies of proposed improvements to Riverfront Drive and Second Street, planning for redevelopment of the former Jefferson Quarry and work to boost the stock of affordable housing.
She mentioned the Department of Public Safety’s above-average success in recruiting and retaining female officers and the equipping of officers with body cams. And she noted the award-winning efforts of city staff — for everything from tracking COVID levels in wastewater to excellence in budgeting.
“None of this would happen without the efforts of the team at the city and the public,” Arntz said as she neared the end of her presentation.
Already, however, city leaders have started the process of spotting problems that need to be fixed. Residents last fall were asked to fill out a broad and lengthy community survey to find out what they like and don’t like about their hometown and what their priorities are for the future.
The results of the survey will be the foundation for council discussions this summer aimed at creating by the end of the year a new strategic plan for 2024-2029.
Residents can request a copy of the “State of the City” report by calling 311. It can also be viewed at www.mankatomn.gov.
