When we Free Press reporters typed our stories on IBM Selectric typewriters in the 1980s and then on crude word processors, the internet and Google were still science fiction.
For us, the library in Mankato was indispensable. It was nearly a daily routine for one or more of us to call or visit and find the group of research librarians sitting behind a large counter area in the middle of the library. When you needed facts and figures on virtually any topic, they would find it for you.
For those in the writing profession or who just loved to read, the library was a magical place — with walls of newspapers and magazines from across the country and, of course, endless shelves of books.
There is a common perception that libraries are dying.
The number of visits to libraries has been on the decline, even before the pandemic.
The number of people visiting their local libraries had reached 1.6 billion in 2009, having grown 35% since 1992.
But since its peak in 2009, the number of visitors has steadily decreased, dropping by 21% to 1.25 billion visits in 2019.
But libraries are, in fact, more popular than ever. The drop in physical visits is due to the rapid growth in digital book collections that can be checked out from the comfort of your home.
Both the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato and North Mankato’s Taylor Library still stock plenty of print books on the shelves, but both have seen steady growth in the number of patrons who check out digital books to download to their tablets.
WordsRated.com does annual surveys of 17,000 American public libraries and has tracked digital use since 1992.
While visits to libraries may be down, the number of registered borrowers has climbed to 174 million people — more than half of the population.
With an average of 59% of book collections being digital, the total library collection size is bigger than ever. Of the books checked out, 38% are digital copies.
While libraries can buy fewer print copies than in the past, their expenses have risen as digital systems and those needed to manage them have grown.
While our local libraries seem to be well supported by local governments, government funding for public libraries overall hasn’t covered library operating expenses since 1992. WordsRated says that if libraries relied on government funding alone, they would be in a $4.38 billion dollar deficit.
So they’ve increasingly had to turn to donations, grants, fines and fees. They are able to cover expenses and in many cases have surpluses.
Libraries have changed with the times, but they’re still magical places and will be far into the future.
Tim Krohn
