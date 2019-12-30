Mankato lost two of its most prominent voices in 2019, although their legacies are reflected in the charitable causes and community celebrations they championed.
Jonathan Zierdt, who helmed Greater Mankato Growth, and Jessica Flatequal, a champion for the LGBT community, died within weeks of each other in March and April.
Their deaths were blows to Mankato’s business, philanthropic and social justice communities, prompting an outpouring of remembrances.
Zierdt died at age 52 in March, about five years after he was diagnosed with kidney and prostate cancer. His outward enthusiasm during treatment raised awareness for men’s health.
He was instrumental in starting the annual Grow Mankato community shavedown each November and the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund. Both causes carry on his work, with the latter distributing care boxes to patients with cancer in southern Minnesota.
“This was the legacy he wanted to leave,” said Tami Paulsen, the cancer fund’s director, after his death. “For him to live such a personal journey so publicly in an effort to help others who receive cancer diagnosis, that’s really a wonderful gift and legacy.”
Zierdt’s work in Mankato began with the Greater Mankato Economic Development Corp., a predecessor to Greater Mankato Growth. He led the efforts to establish the latter, which encompasses the chamber of commerce, economic development, tourism bureau, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam.
Zierdt’s idea was bold, said former Greater Mankato Growth Chairman Ron Vetter, after Zierdt’s death.
“We made a model that didn’t exist before,” he said. “It was really bold. Elsewhere you have all those groups bumping into each other and sometimes blocking progress.”
Flatequal died at age 46 from liver disease in April. She was the longtime director of Minnesota State University’s LGBT Center and also directed South Central Minnesota Pride up until her death.
As a student at MSU, she remembered seeking help from the LGBT Center she later directed.
“It’s very serendipitous to me that now I have the privilege of answering that same telephone number that I called 25-plus years ago,” she told The Free Press.
Twin Cities Pride posthumously honored Flatequal at its festival in the summer. At her hometown Pridefest in September, attendees wore her trademark bow ties in remembrance of her.
The festival’s organizers announced the parade would be permanently named in her honor. Its new director described her a “beacon of hope.”
“She loved big and fiercely,” said Jeni Kolstad at the September event. “She loved the queers, the outcasts, and the powerless. She gave of herself happily and with impact.”
