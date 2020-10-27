MANKATO — The Trump campaign has pulled its advance team at the Mankato Regional Airport after deciding against a Friday rally in an airport hangar featuring the president.
"We just got word that they're going to Rochester," a source with knowledge of the situation told The Free Press Tuesday afternoon.
City Manager Pat Hentges verified only that a local rally was no longer under consideration.
"It's not going to be Mankato," Hentges said. "Where they're going to land, I don't know."
As recently as Monday, the Trump campaign was inquiring about the availability of the Mankato airport on Friday as the president continues on a hectic cross-country campaign schedule with multiple stops in battleground states each day.
Trump was in Mankato on Aug. 17, and subsequently held rallies in Bemidji and Duluth as he attempts to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Minnesota since 1972.
Since word leaked of Trump's potential visit on Friday, Hentges said he received an email from a local retiree suggesting that a rally would be a bad idea in light of the ongoing pandemic. The resident also requested that the city manager stop the event, a suggestion Hentges joked might get him in trouble with the Secret Service.
But as he enters his final month before retirement, Hentges conceded he wasn't necessarily eager for a third presidential visit during his 24-year tenure — George W. Bush campaigned here in 2004 along with Trump's appearance in August. The transition from autumn to winter is a busy time for city workers, particularly when some are in quarantine.
"We've got enough things going on with COVID and trying to pick up leaves and snow," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.