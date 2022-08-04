MANKATO — Minnesota’s limited supply of monkeypox vaccines means they aren’t readily available in Mankato, although that could change if cases arise in the area.
The state had 44 confirmed cases as of Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Most of the cases have been identified in men who have sex with men located in the Twin Cities metro.
A growing number of cases across the country led the Biden Administration to declare a national state of emergency Thursday.
The Mankato area has no cases so far, but clinics are on alert to test for it while the state works to distribute its limited allocation.
The Minnesota Health Department’s page described the state’s allocation as being “only enough to vaccinate a few thousand people.” The scarcity means it’s having to prioritize the vaccine for people exposed to someone with the disease over the last two weeks or people considered at high risk for exposure.
Mayo Clinic expects to receive a small allocation of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the health department to be used in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a statement.
“Mayo Clinic patients who meet pre-determined criteria as outlined by public health authorities will be contacted by Mayo and invited to schedule a vaccination appointment,” read the statement from Mayo Clinic Health System. “Non-Mayo patients should contact their local public health agencies to ask about vaccine availability.”
The health department’s criteria for eligibility could include having more than one sexual partner in the past 14 days and identifying as gay or bisexual and being sexually active. A full list of criteria is available at www.health.state.mn.us.
Mankato Clinic is following guidance from the health department on how to respond to the disease, according to a statement.
“Providers are aware of the symptoms of the virus, how to test for it, and how to prevent spreading it,” the health care provider stated. “If a provider suspects monkeypox, they are instructed to consult with MDH for further direction.”
Health care providers in Hennepin County said Thursday that people are unlikely to get monkeypox by merely going to community events or shopping. And while cases are unpleasant, hospitalizations are rare.
The South Central Healthcare Coalition, which played a large role in facilitating COVID-19 vaccine distribution during the pandemic, isn’t gearing up to do the same for monkeypox vaccines at this time. Coordinator Eric Weller said he thinks the health department will work directly with clinics if they need vaccine allotments, as the coalition deals with larger scale distribution efforts.
The situation could always change if national and state vaccine supplies improve and cases numbers spike.
“I think as time goes on, should the need be there, the potential for the coalition to assist is there,” Weller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.