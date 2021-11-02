MANKATO — A repeat drunken driver will avoid additional jail time if he does not drink again.
Asad Ahmed Farah, 36, of Mankato, was sentenced for felony DWI Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. It is his fifth DWI conviction. Lesser charges of driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash were dismissed.
Farah had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22 when he struck another vehicle at a Mankato gas station in September 2020 and left the scene, the charges said.
Farah had already spent 188 days in jail and is on probation and an electronic alcohol consumption monitor following his fourth DWI conviction.
The new sentence extends probation and periodic electronic alcohol monitoring through 2028. Additional jail time will be waived if he participates in drug court and meets all its conditions and probation conditions.
