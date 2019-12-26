Supporters of new sports and recreation facilities in Mankato and North Mankato saw a massive seasonal dome go up in a flash in 2019.
They also saw the arrival of nearly $50 million in future proposed projects, including new ice rinks, indoor swimming at an eastside YMCA and a field house for tennis, volleyball and other court sports.
And as 2019 came to a close, strong indications were that not everybody was going to get what they wanted anytime soon.
A year ago, students at Minnesota State University overwhelmingly voted to impose higher fees on themselves to finance half the construction cost and a share of the operational costs of a $5.5 million seasonal sports dome on the southeast side of campus.
The vote came days after 8 inches of snow fell on an MSU playoff football game, the first of a series of events that suggested Mother Nature was lobbying on behalf of the dome. While the football team will only practice in the dome, with games continuing to be hosted at Blakeslee Stadium, the snowstorm reinforced for students the benefits of warm, dry indoor sports and recreation space in Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Board of Trustees got the same message in late-January when they were set to approve the other half of the dome’s financing only to see the meeting canceled due to extreme cold weather. (The mercury dropped to -56 in one northern Minnesota town and was -28 in the Twin Cities.)
Formal approval came at the next scheduled meeting of the board in March.
“It went through and was approved and, needless to say, supported by everybody — supported by students, supported by the community,” said Trustee Robert Hoffman of Waseca, who represents southern Minnesota on the board. “It should be a great addition to Minnesota State-Mankato.”
Construction started in late June and the dome enclosing the 110,000 square-foot artificial-turf field was inflated Nov. 26, just hours before the first major snowfall of the season.
An open house for the facility Dec. 9 brought rave reviews, partly because of the weather forecast.
“In the northern states, having an indoor facility is huge,” said Mitch Allore as he watched his two of his children comfortably kick a soccer ball into a net on a night when — outside — temperatures were headed below zero.
Dreams of other indoor facilities also came more into focus this year, although not all are expected to be funded in the near term.
Youth hockey enthusiasts delivered an $18 million two-rink hockey arena proposal to the Mankato City Council in May, asking that $9 million of the cost be covered by the city’s half-percent local sales tax. The YMCA was looking for $2.5 million in city assistance for a $21 million east-side Y, which could include a competition-level swimming pool.
The proposal by the Mankato Area Hockey Association included renderings of a new rink at the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Victory Drive and Highway 14, and the YMCA was considering an adjacent parcel — with a shared parking lot — at the same intersection.
By December, though, the Mankato City Council was being warned by staff that the proposed hockey arena’s cost would likely rise beyond $25 million, bringing the total value of requested projects to as much as $36 million. Also being sought are upgrades to the Tourtellotte Park municipal swimming pool, an expansion and improvements to youth softball and baseball fields, and more amenities at the Franklin Rogers ballpark.
The council is scheduled to look at the projects in more detail starting in January, but it’s clear the MAHA proposal will need to shrink, said City Manager Pat Hentges.
“The proposal is beyond our ability to borrow unless we spend it all on hockey and nothing else,” he said.
In North Mankato, city officials continued to refine plans for the next addition to the Caswell Park sports complex — which started as a softball facility and later added soccer fields.
The 33-year-old softball complex is showing its age, and North Mankato is looking to make $3 million in repairs and upgrades. Another $13.5 million would add a 90,000-square-foot field house for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts. Both MSU and Bethany Lutheran College have committed to using the facility for their tennis teams, and youth sports associations and adult tennis and pickleball players are also supporting construction of the facility.
North Mankato’s half-percent local sales tax would provide a portion of the funding. But as in Mankato, the sales tax revenue is short of the proposed spending, making the field house’s construction contingent on $10.5 million being sought from the Legislature through the 2020 bonding bill.
When the House Capital Investment Committee visited Caswell in October, North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said the field house would do more than serve local athletes. It would bring state and national tournaments to North Mankato in the winter just as the softball and soccer fields do in the spring and summer.
“North Mankato knows how to do this,” Harrenstein said. “We know how to be the regional and national destination for sports.”
