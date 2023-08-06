For whatever reason, when the calendar nears August, you begin hearing the chorus:
“Where did summer go?”
“Summer went by so fast.”
The pressure to give up on summer by the end of July seems an unnecessary downer.
Yes, in a kids-centric society people tend to mark the end of summer when they start thinking about school starting in early September. And the marketplace fuels the problem, starting back-to-school sales when we’re celebrating the Fourth of July.
But August and September have plenty of summer left in them and the advantage of fewer searing, humid days.
The gardens and farmers markets are producing a bounty of fresh flowers and vegetables, and mowing the lawn isn’t a frequent task.
August is the time for county fairs, featuring demolition derbies, 4-H displays, livestock and pronto pups.
Then the Great Minnesota Get Together caps off the fair season. It seems there are state fair fans — those who try not to miss it and maybe go multiple days. Others, maybe not liking crowds or simply not interested in much of what the state fair offers, steer clear of it.
If you have kids in school, mid-September indeed forces the end of the dog days of summer and brings a return to all of the sports, extracurricular activities and shuttling around for parents.
But for the other three-quarters of the population, the return to school means the best time to take vacations or day trips. Many of our best vacations have been post-Labor Day. The weather is comfortable, most the touristy things are still open, and there aren’t any crowds to contend with.
After that there’s a plethora of fall events and activities — cider making at state parks, apple barns to visit, leaves turning color and waiting to be viewed.
We may simply be wired to dread the end of a season, particularly the end of fall when thoughts of fewer hours of daylight and the winter cold lie ahead. But all of the seasons are enjoyable if they’re not met with dread.
Summer may be the shining star of the seasons, filled with activities and nice weather, yet fall and winter are exciting and enjoyable if you let them be.
In my view the only season that has little redeeming value is very early spring — that time when the frost slowly pulls from the soil, cool temps persist, and barren trees, brown lawns and muddy terrain make it tough to get out and enjoy the yard, garden, parks and woods.
Rushing the end of summer and jumping ahead thinking about the coming seasons needlessly rushes life.
Slowing down, living in the moment and enjoying the beautiful days in front of us is good for the soul and mind.
