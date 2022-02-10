Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some rain may mix in. High 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.