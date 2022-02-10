MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had no newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, keeping the region's February death toll at 12.
February is so far on track to have a slight uptick in deaths from the illness compared to January, which ended with 30. January's toll was the lowest in a month since September.
Minnesota had 39 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 11,761.
The south-central region's pandemic toll is 461. About 39% of the deaths were confirmed in the months since September.
Area counties also combined for 143 new cases. Case counts continue to trend downward this week, a sign of the omicron variant's wave subsiding.
Even relatively lower case counts, though, still amount to some of the highest levels of community transmission during any point in the pandemic.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 46
• Nicollet County — 22
• Watonwan County — 17
• Martin County — 16
• Brown County — 13
• Le Sueur County — 12
• Waseca County — 6
• Faribault County — 6
• Sibley County — 5
