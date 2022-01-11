The Free Press
MANKATO — The south-central Minnesota region had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday, but area counties combined for one of their biggest upticks in cases yet.
The nine-county region had 530 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Tuesdays usually have high case totals due to backlogs from the weekend.
Even compared to previous Tuesdays, however, the total represented a large jump as well as another indication of the omicron variant spreading rapidly in area counties.
The last time area counties had more new cases confirmed was Dec. 7, also a Tuesday.
Although there were no newly reported COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region, there were 38 statewide. Age ranges varied from an Anoka County resident between 35-39 years old to a Pine County resident between 85-89.
Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 10,838. South-central Minnesota’s death toll remained at 431, including 12 confirmed so far in January.
Of the 530 new cases, Blue Earth County’s 167 were the most. All counties had at least 23 new cases.
This week is on track for another jump in new cases. Cases rose by about 54% last week.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 167
• Nicollet County — 82
• Le Sueur County — 58
• Martin County — 55
• Brown County — 39
• Faribault County — 39
• Waseca County — 38
• Sibley County — 29
• Watonwan County — 23
