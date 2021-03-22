MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday, the first non-holiday with no uptick in deaths since April 2020.
New Year's Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving and July Fourth all had zero COVID-19 deaths as well, but they were due to delayed reporting related to the holidays.
Apart from those days, April 13, 2020, was the last time the state had no newly reported deaths linked to the illness.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 6,782. The south-central region's toll sits at 225.
Area counties did combine for dozens of new cases Monday. South-central Minnesota combined for 51 newly confirmed cases, similar to the previous two days.
Cases have been on the rise both locally and statewide in recent weeks. Deaths have been down, although variants spreading in pockets of the state continue to raise concerns about a resurgence of hospitalizations and deaths this spring.
Blue Earth County's 17 new cases were the most in south-central Minnesota. Nicollet County had the second most with 12.
Faribault County was the only one in the nine-county region without at least one new case. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Nicollet County — 12
- Martin County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Watonwan County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Brown County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.