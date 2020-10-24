Campaign season brings the usual mind-numbing blast of political ads and this year a flood of money has made it even worse.
I don't know how many more back-to-back TV ads I can watch saying Collin Peterson is A: a party puppet or B: a uniquely independent congressman.
The campaigns also highlight the phrases used by candidates that grow from mildly annoying to really annoying.
"Make no mistake," or "Let me make one thing perfectly clear," spills out of Joe Biden's mouth on a regular basis.
If you state your position clearly, people will be clear about it and won't make a mistake about it.
President Trump has several phrases and a variety of words he favors. Dictionary.com actually tracks these things and has a category for "Signature words of President Trump."
The top ones are: "In a big way. Greatly. Huge. We're going to take care of it, Believe me. Incredible. Loser."
We all rely on words and sayings that aren't useful, are cliché, or are just used to put someone down without sounding like you're putting them down.
I'm not sure, but I'm guessing Minnesotans, who tend to have a deep vein of passive aggressiveness, use certain off-putting sayings more than elsewhere in the country.
Any sentence starting with "No offense, but ..." means they mean lots of offense but are trying to sound like they're nice people. Same with "All due respect," which means they have no respect for you. And "Don't take this personally, but ..." means what they're about to say is is very personal and will cut you to the bone.
"It's not rocket science," is always a good one. The person saying it to you is talking about a subject they know you lack knowledge in and want to make you feel extra stupid about it.
Most of the unnecessary phrases probably are used in our work lives.
Do you really want to be told, yet one more time, to "Think outside the box?" How about just telling people to be creative.
Speaking of box, public officials just love saying "It's another tool in the toolbox." What they're talking about is usually some piece of new equipment or new program they want to spend money on. I don't know about you, but the more tools I get in my toolbox in the garage, the harder it is to find the one I need. And the toolbox gets so heavy it hurts my back.
If you sit through a work meeting, you can relieve some of the boredom by listing these terms on a notepad and checking off each one that is used by someone, comparing scores from one meeting to the next: "Kick the can down the road," "Grab the low-hanging fruit," "At the end of the day," "Run it up the flagpole," "This will only take a minute," "Hit the ground running," "Get your ducks in a row," "Back to the drawing board," "Get the ball rolling," "Work smarter, not harder" "That's above my pay grade" and "Let's circle back around."
So at the end of the day you might want to try to cull some of the lazy phrases you rely on too often.
It's not rocket science.
Tim Krohn
