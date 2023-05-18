WELLS — No one was injured in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the upper level of a downtown building in Wells.

Firefighters responded to a call about 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting the fire at Wells Family Video, 103 S. Broadway, the Albert Lea Tribune reported.

The Wells Fire Department received mutual aid from firefighters from Easton, Minnesota Lake and Alden's departments in fighting the blaze within the 1920 structure.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced from the building's second-floor apartment.

A damage estimate and the cause of the fire are not yet available.

