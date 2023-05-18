Anoka-Benton-Blue Earth-Brown-Carver-Chippewa-Chisago-Dakota-Douglas-
Faribault-Freeborn-Goodhue-Hennepin-Isanti-Kanabec-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui
Parle-Le Sueur-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Mille Lacs-Morrison-Nicollet-
Pope-Ramsey-Redwood-Renville-Rice-Scott-Sherburne-Sibley-Stearns-
Steele-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Waseca-Washington-Watonwan-Wright-Yellow
Medicine-
Including the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, and
Upper Sioux
Including the cities of Albert Lea, Alexandria, Apple
Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville,
Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Mankato, Maple Grove,
Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northfield, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey,
Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park,
St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury 834 AM
CDT Thu May 18 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT TODAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
WHERE...central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.
IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from
wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving
along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will
continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire
state of Minnesota. The smoke should clear rapidly overnight into
Friday morning. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red
air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for
everyone. This area includes The Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, St.
Cloud, Mankato and Alexandria, Marshall, and Mille Lacs. In the red
area, everyone should avoid prolonged time outdoors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app,;
visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can;
find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.
