SLEEPY EYE — No one was injured in a feed mill fire early Tuesday morning a few miles northeast of Sleepy Eye.
Firefighters from Sleepy Eye, New Ulm, Hanska, Springfield and Comfrey responded to the incident at Christensen Farms, 23971 Brown County Road 10, according to the Facebook page for the family-owned pork producer.
Brown County Sheriff Department's Facebook post about the incident said the department responded at 4:45 a.m. to a report of an explosion at the Christensen Farms.
Information, such as a damage estimate, was not available Tuesday afternoon.
