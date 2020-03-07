MANKATO — Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at 12:14 a.m. Saturday.
The fire at 315 West Pleasant Street was extinguished and three cats were rescued. The fire started in the basement and extended to the first floor. Three cats were rescued.
A smoke detector provided alert to the fire. Firefighters remind people to test smoke detectors monthly.
There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
