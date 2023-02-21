The Free Press will not be publishing a print edition for Thursday due to weather conditions that will preclude travel and in an effort to help keep our carriers and employees safe.
The Free Press will publish a full e-edition replica of a print edition that will be available online to all subscribers early Thursday morning.
The Thursday edition will be available electronically only by visiting mankatofreepress.com and selecting “e-edition" at the top menu.
Knowing that many papers would be windblown, extremely late or buried under snowfall led us to this difficult decision. Due to reports of continued blowing and whiteouts possible, please be patient with us, as your Friday edition will be delivered as soon as we can safely do so.
If you have any questions or need help accessing the digital version, our Reader Services Department is available from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. It can be reached by calling 625-3764. For additional assistance, you may also reference the instructions on Page A2 in Wednesday's edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.