ST. PETER — No one should feel forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Heather Deshayes, which is why she’s leading a new program to connect with older adults in the St. Peter area.
St. Peter’s Benedictine Senior Living recently announced a free community connections program where Deshayes will make monthly calls to community members experiencing isolation. Although she’s on Benedictine’s marketing team, the program is aimed at older residents living independently at home.
With social isolation being even more of a concern during the pandemic, Deshayes said she hopes the program can provide friendship and socialization.
“It’s kind of a good neighbor program,” she said. “Let’s take care of each other and look out for each other.”
Benedictine used to welcome community members to coffee socials and other gatherings before the pandemic started. The events stopped once long-term care facilities started limiting outside visitors in response to the pandemic.
Residents not being able to see their families as much as before took a toll, but staff could at least check in on them. They couldn’t do the same for all the friends who used to visit residents at Benedictine, even though they knew some were isolated at home without friends or family nearby, Deshayes said.
“Probably that’s why we’re more sensitive to it, because we see firsthand just how lonely these people were,” she said.
Deshayes will handle the calls, which could be as simple as 10- to 20-minute conversations about how the older adult is holding up at home. Having a bunch of calls to make would be a good problem to have, she said.
Social isolation and the mental and physical health problems associated with it were already a major focus for area organizations serving older adults before the pandemic. Studies since the pandemic began show why it’s even more of a concern now.
One study from June in the Pan American Journal of Public Health found 42% of Americans ages 60 or older reported being lonely during the pandemic. The percentage rose to 59% for those living alone.
Nearly one-third said their sense of loneliness increased during social distancing. Respondents also reported not having as many in-person activities, a reduction in physical activity, and an uptick in alcohol and food intake.
Phone calls, social media, email and text messages were among the styles of communication that older adults used in place of in-person interactions. Not knowing when in-person gatherings can resume, Deshayes said the phone program will continue as long as it’s needed.
VINE’s Caring Connections program is also using phone calls to keep pairs connected during the pandemic, although some in-person gatherings are still happening. The existing program is also aimed at older adults who live independently.
Instead of having one person make periodic calls, VINE pairs a volunteer with a recipient and has them talk or meet up as often as they’d like. One recent pairing included two women who’d recently lost loved ones.
There’s no question people are feeling more isolated during the pandemic, said coordinator Joyce Kolbet. In July, the program had 59 pairings and 275 visits.
“For some people this may be the only person they talk to in a day,” she said. “That visit is so significant in terms of their mental and physical health.”
Anyone older than 21 can start the volunteer orientation process by calling 507-386-5583. Referrals for recipients, which usually come through family members, hospitals, social workers or case managers, should use the same number.
For Benedictine’s new program, Deshayes hopes family, friends or neighbors refer people they know to get on the call list. The program is available in St. Peter and the surrounding rural area.
To sign up, visit www.blcstpeter.com/contact and fill out the Community Connection form or call 507-931-8545.
