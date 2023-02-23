MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Transportation lifted the no-travel advisories on all state highways in south-central Minnesota, including in Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin and Watonwan counties, at noon Thursday.
Visibility has improved in these areas, but there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are snow covered, MnDOT said in a news release.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
Interstate 90 and most state highways in Nobles and Rock counties reopened to traffic at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
It is illegal to travel on a closed road, and expenses and penalties will apply if travelers require rescuing, the news release said.
Drivers can check current travel conditions at 511mn.org.
This comes after North Mankato got 13.2 inches of snow and Skyline got 11.8 inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Blizzard warnings have expired.
New Ulm officially hit blizzard status while Mankato missed the mark.
NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke said the snow is expected to be done for the day, but there’s a possibility for some light snow Friday afternoon.
Grunzke said although the area got a lot of snow, it didn’t break records.
“A foot of snow is obviously on the higher end, but Mankato has gotten more in past events,” he said.
Temperatures are expected to dip again in the evening hours as wind chills drop, Grunzke said.
